Google Meet introduces AI-powered 'Take Notes for Me' feature for automatic note-taking

Google has introduced a new AI-powered feature which is called "Take Notes for Me" in Google Meet, which has been designed to make meetings more efficient by automatically capturing all key points and discussions. This tool will enable the users to focus on the conversation without worrying about taking notes. After the meeting, the notes are compiled into a Google Docs file and attached to the calendar event, making them easily accessible to all the participants within the organization.

What is the 'Take Notes for Me' feature

The ‘Take Notes for Me’ feature is an innovative addition to Google Meet that automates the note-taking process during meetings. It generates real-time notes, summaries, and highlights, ensuring that all important details are recorded.

These notes are then saved in a Google Docs document, which is linked to the meeting's calendar event. This allows anyone who participated in the meeting to access the notes later for review or follow-up.

How does it work?

Once enabled, the ‘Take Notes for Me’ feature captures key points and summaries of the meeting as it happens. For those who join a meeting late, a ‘summary so far’ option is available to help them catch up on what they've missed. After the meeting ends, the notes are automatically sent via email to the meeting organizer and any participant who activated the feature. If the meeting is recorded or transcribed, the corresponding files are linked within the notes document, providing a complete record of the discussion.

Availability and setup

The "Take Notes for Me" feature is available to Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. Administrators can manage this feature at the organizational unit (OU) or group level, and it is enabled by default. End users can activate it ahead of time through the Calendar invite to ensure that notes are automatically captured during their meetings. The rollout will be gradual, taking up to 15 days for all users with Rapid and Scheduled Release domains to see the feature.

