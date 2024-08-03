Google Maps: How to report accidents, road closures; an easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Maps

Google Maps: In India, travelling by road can turn into a nightmare if you don’t have an idea of the condition of the road beforehand. Road accidents, stalled vehicles on roads, and road closures are some of the most common problems we all face on a daily basis while travelling on roads in the country. However, Google Maps has a feature that allows its users to voluntarily report such incidents on its platform.

The platform uses these reports to alert other users of its service travelling on the same route. Google Maps allows users to report incidents such as crashes, congestion, roadworks, lane closures, stalled vehicles and objects on the road.

Reporting these incidents on the platform is quite simple and users can report them easily while travelling from one place to another. If you find this feature interesting, here’s how to report accidents, lane closure and more on Google Maps.

A step-by-step guide on how to report accidents, road closures on Google Maps

Step 1. Open Google Maps on your phone and enter your destination.

Step 2. Start the navigation and swipe up from the bottom bar displaying your route information.

Step 3. Tap on the "Add a report" button located below the map.

Step 4. Select the type of incident you want to report from the list of options.

Step 5. Finally, confirm your report and Google will notify other users travelling nearby

Meanwhile, Google announced several new features for Maps in India powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and local partners. One of the new features aims to reduce the use of narrow roads for driving four-wheelers.

Using AI, it will estimate road widths and be available for Maps users in India. This enhancement incorporates signals such as satellite imagery and Street View to estimate road widths at scale. It aims to make travel on narrow roads safer and more reliable for four-wheeler drivers, bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters.

