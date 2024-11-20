Google Gemini introduces a memory-like feature for personalized AI responses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gemini

Google, the leading tech player has rolled out a new personalization feature for its Gemini AI chatbot, which will let users save preferences and interests for customized interactions. The new feature will be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, a feature which enables the users to request the AI to remember specific details, like dietary preferences, and tailor responses accordingly.

Users will be able to manage this data via a ‘Saved Info’ page, which will ensure full control to view, edit or delete stored preferences. Notifications will alert the users when saved details influence responses.

Inspired by ChatGPT’s Memory feature

Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Memory feature, Gemini’s new functionality will enhance the user experience by offering personalized recommendations while maintaining transparency about data use.

Gemini’s standalone iOS app brings advanced t.

A while back, Google announced that it has launched a dedicated Gemini app for Apple iPhones, which will feature an updated interface- similar to the Android version. The app will be integrated with Google services like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps, for enhancing user convenience by fetching relevant, personalized information.

The Gemini Live feature will enable real-time conversations, and improvise the user interaction on the platform.

This latest update further highlights the commitment of the company to refining AI tools and keeping pace with competitors like OpenAI.

ALSO READ: 7 Smart tips for a safer online shopping experience in India

With the growing popularity of online shopping in India, most of the customers in India are making online payments for the cashless shopping experience. But with the strength of online shopping, the customers will have to be cautious about its security- assured safer transactions, as hackers and scammers are already actively tracking your moves, waiting for one mistake which could be an opportunity for them to steal from you.

ALSO READ: 5 Smart ways to secure your bank account from scammers

Online banking has become convenient for users- from teenagers to senior citizens, enabling scammers to exploit vulnerabilities. Protecting your bank account from fraud is an important step to take in today’s scenario where cybercriminals have taken the mode of AI for scamming people