Google Docs brings ‘code blocks’ for easier formatting

Thursday, December 15, 2022
     
Google started to roll out a new smart canvas feature in Docs for easy format and display code in Docs with code blocks. The new feature will give users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 15, 2022 13:06 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE DOCS

Google has started to roll out a new smart canvas feature in Docs, which will enable users to easily format and display code in Docs with code blocks.

Earlier, when working in Google Docs, collaborators who wanted to present code had to paste it into the document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post on Wednesday.

The new feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier.

This feature does not have admin control.

To format and display code in a Doc, follow the step below:

  • Go to Insert 
  • Click on ‘Building blocks’
  • Then click on ‘Code blocks’
  • Choose the programming language or search @ 
  • Now click on ‘Code blocks’ 
  • Choose the programming language

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant rolled out a new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides. 

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one.

 

