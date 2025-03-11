Google Chromecast Gen 2 outage leaves users frustrated: Is this the end? This latest issue serves as a stark reminder of the challenges of relying on older tech, especially when companies like Google decide to pull the plug without warning.

Google Chromecast second-generation users were reportedly left frustrated recently, as the major outage hit their devices, preventing them from streaming content. A lot of reports flooded social media, with users complaining about authentication errors that rendered their Chromecasts useless. The outage was quickly flagged by DownDetector, showing a surge in complaints, particularly from Gen 2 Chromecast users.

Widespread complaints from users

As the issue spread, frustrated users took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to voice their dissatisfaction. One user sarcastically noted that the latest update felt like a 'downgrade rather than an upgrade'. Others reported that their Chromecast had become completely unusable, suspecting a bad software update as the culprit. Some users even joked that Google was intentionally 'bricking' older Chromecast devices to push customers toward new streaming hardware.

Google’s silence adds to the frustration

What added to the frustration was Google's lack of an official statement addressing the issue. Rather than providing a public update, Google responded only to individual complaints, directing affected users to private messages for assistance. Many questioned why the company had not acknowledged the widespread outage, especially since Chromecast devices are still in use worldwide.

Is the 10-year cycle striking again?

This incident has raised concerns about Google's long-term commitment to older Chromecast devices. In 2023, Google quietly ended support for the original Chromecast, which was released in 2013. Users were informed that the device would no longer receive software or security updates, leading to performance degradation over time.

As per Mashable India's report, it was stated that the Chromecast Gen 2 launched in 2015, speculation is growing that Google could end support for it around September 2025, following a similar 10-year discontinuation cycle. Adding fuel to the fire, Google officially discontinued Chromecast hardware in August 2024, replacing it with Google TV Streamer. While sales continued until February 2025, the outage now raises serious concerns about the product’s future.

What’s next for Chromecast users?

For now, users remain in limbo, waiting for Google to address the outage. Without clear communication from the company, many are left questioning whether their Chromecast Gen 2 devices will ever work properly again. If Google is indeed phasing out support, users may soon have no choice but to upgrade to newer streaming devices.

