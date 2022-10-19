Google Chrome update for Android brings amazing features which you must know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome

Google has rolled out a new update for the Chrome browser specifically for Android devices which will have a couple of new features. The updated features a side-by-side view and the ability to drag and drop information reports TechCrunch.

The side-by-side view offers improved tab navigation. It helps users to navigate between tabs by swiping across the address bar. This is useful when it is hard to read tab names in settings. The drag-and-drop feature allow users to move links, images and text from Chrome to apps such as Gmail, Keep and Photos.

The updated Chrome for Android tablets adds a grid layout for tabs to help users easily switch between them instead of having to traverse through the horizontal line of tabs, the report said.

Here is how to get the Chrome update on your Android

Although Chrome automatically updates the browser on the basis of your Play Store settings. You can anyways check for the latest version available:

On your Android device (phone/tablet), open the Play Store app Google Play At the top right, tap the profile icon Tap Manage apps and devices Under Updates available, you will find Chrome Next to Chrome, you will find tap Update.

The redesign allows users to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to get large previews of all open tabs. This feature is already available on Chrome's mobile version through the tab switcher.

"No matter if you prefer using a mouse, a stylus, or your finger, the Chrome on Android experience should be as intuitive and familiar on tablets as on your computer or phone," Lola Adams, Product Manager of Chrome, was quoted as saying.

"We are constantly exploring new ways to make it easier and more enjoyable to use Chrome on your Android tablet," she added.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News