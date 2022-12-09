Friday, December 09, 2022
     
Google adds memory saver and energy saver mode: All you need to know

Google to roll out both 'Memory Saver' and 'Energy Saver' modes for the users in the next couple of weeks. The new update will be operational to the Windows, ChromeOS and macOS.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 09, 2022 12:51 IST
Google, the tech giant has started rolling out new memory and energy-saving modes for users. The new mode will come with the web browser 'Chrome' on desktop support.

The new settings on the tech giant will make sure that Chrome users will get up to 10GB less memory so that the users' tabs may run smoothly, and extends the battery when it's running low- Google said.

The company will roll out both 'Memory Saver' and 'Energy Saver' modes over the next several weeks globally for Windows, ChromeOS and macOS.

About the new feature

Memory Saver mode

'Memory Saver' mode will free up the memory from tabs that users are not using so that the active website they are browsing has the smoothest possible experience.

Energy Saver mode

Whereas, the 'Energy Saver' mode helps when users are browsing the web with Chrome and their device battery level reaches 20 per cent. It will save battery by restricting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos.

Google said: "You'll be able to turn off either feature or mark your most important websites exempt from Memory Saver. You can find these controls under the three-dot menu in Chrome.”

Last month, Google brought out the Material You-style colour-based themes to its Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the tech giant's browser.

Inputs from IANS

