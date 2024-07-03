Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 to be inaugurated by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today: Details

Follow us on Image Source : GLOBAL INDIAAI SUMMIT 2024 Global IndiaAI Summit 2024

The two-day 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024' is set to take place today from the national capital region on July 3-4 (2024). The summit will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT Ministry.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasad will also address the gathering at the event. The summit aims to host a gathering of international delegates, where AI experts and policymakers will be present at the summit.

AI Summit: Day 1

On the first day of the summit, it will have a diverse array of sessions which are designed to delve into critical aspects of AI application and governance in India. Notable sessions will include 'IndiaAI: Large Language Models', and will be exploring on how advanced AI models could navigate India's linguistic diversity while upholding ethical standards.

Concurrently, the 'GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI' will further gather insights into leveraging AI for healthcare in underserved regions, positioning India as a catalyst for inclusive healthcare innovation.

AI Summit: Day 2

The second day will focus on nurturing talent and scaling AI innovations. The session which is titled 'Empowering Talent through AI Education & Skilling' will aim at bridging the AI skills gap by spotlighting educational strategies and career pathways. Simultaneously, 'AI for Global Good: Empowering the Global South' will facilitate dialogues on inclusive AI development, echoing India’s advocacy for equitable global AI access, said the IT Ministry.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp India bans more than 66 lakh accounts in May: Know-why?

WhatsApp has recently announced the banning of more than 6.6 million accounts from India in May 2024 due to violating local laws. Out of these 6,620,000 banned accounts, 1,255,000 were proactively blocked by Meta-owned social media platform, before any user reports were made- according to the official statement rolled out by the company. With over 550 million users in India, the popular platform further received around 13,367 grievances from Indian users in May 2024 and took action on 31 of these complaints.

ALSO READ: YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI videos that uses their face, voice

YouTube has updated its privacy policy to address AI-generated content. Under the new rules, users could request the removal of videos that use artificial intelligence to create or modify content which resembles them in appearance or voice.

Inputs from IANS