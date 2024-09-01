Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for September 1

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for September 1

By redeeming these codes, players will get access to valuable items from the game's vault, such as the Rebel Academy and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectables that enhance the overall gaming experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2024 14:14 IST
Garena Free Fire Max, September 1
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for September 1

Garena Free Fire Max has come up with another set of redeem codes for September 1, which will enable the new players to unlock a variety of exclusive in-game items and enhance their gameplay experience. These daily 12-character alphanumeric codes will provide an opportunity for gamers to obtain unique rewards, like loot boxes, custom skins, diamonds and more.

Why Garena Free Fire Max is a top choice for Indian gamers?

Since the ban of Garena Free Fire's Indian version, Free Fire Max eventually became one of the most played games by Indian gamers. The game continues to engage its audience by regularly introducing new content, redeeming codes and updates, to solidify its position as a favourite in the Indian gaming community.

Garena Free Fire Max: Exciting rewards available

Players can claim exciting rewards through the redeem codes by visiting the official redemption website. Some of the exclusive rewards will include:

  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  • Diamond Voucher
  • Fire Head Hunting Parachute

These items are highly coveted by players and will add significant value to their gaming experience. However, there is a daily limit of 500 redemptions, so that players who need to act quickly could claim their rewards.

Redeem codes for September 1:

  1. QWASZX123ER4
  2. 4ERV5TGB6YHN
  3. O9I8U7Y6T5R4
  4. GT5H4RED2W3E
  5. PO9I8U7Y6T5R
  6. ZAQ12WSX3EDC
  7. 1AX3M4K5T6YU8
  8. K9OL8I7U6YT5
  9. VCRDE3RF5TYG
  10. HU87YG6FDS34
  11. JU76T5R4E3W2
  12. FGHJKLO98U7Y
  13. E3R4T5Y6U7I8
  14. FGTYHUJI8U7Y
  15. TYUI8UY7T65R
  16. HJU76RED5T4Y
  17. 7UJ8K9OLP098

How to redeem daily codes?

Redeeming the Free Fire Max codes is simple. You need to follow these steps to unlock the exclusive rewards:

  1. Visit the Official Rewards Redemption Website: Open Google Chrome or any other preferred browser and navigate to the Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.
  2. Sign In to Your Account: Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  3. Enter the redeem code: Copy the latest redeem codes and paste them into the designated text box on the website.
  4. Claim Your Rewards: Click "Confirm" to redeem the code. Once successful, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamonds earned will be automatically added to your account wallet.

ALSO READ: Apple to DISCONTINUE these devices after iPhone 16 series launch

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement