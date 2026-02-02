Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026: Get several awesome items for free

Garena’s latest redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are officially out, offering players a fantastic opportunity to claim premium rewards at no cost. These codes, specifically released for the Indian region, are available for a limited time and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
By redeeming these codes, players can unlock exclusive emotes, pets, and vouchers—essential items for customizing your experience and gaining a competitive edge in the rankings.
Why does Garena release codes?
Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, frequently hosts in-game events to keep its global community engaged. These redeem codes are a key part of that strategy, rewarding loyal players with "booyah-worthy" gear. However, players should remember that these codes are region-locked. If you attempt to use a code meant for a different territory, it will not work.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- V7PK5M4QN1JZ
- H3QL9K2MR8PW
- Q8JP6L1KN4VR
- W5QM2K7LP9HX
- Z1PV8M3QR6KJ
- T6QK9L2MV1PR
- C7JL4Q5MN8KV
- F2MQ1K9PL7JR
- R9QH3M2KV6WP
- N4KP8L7MQ2JR
- R4KM7Q2LV9JP
- G6GT1M8KN5ZW
- PBHL3Q7VK2MR
- 07MQ4P2KN3JR
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- M1QZ7K5PR2VL
- Y7QK5M2VR9WL
- F3PL9Q8MK1HT
- N2QV3M6QP5JL
- D8QP6KL1RAMW
- X5QLTM2KN9JP
- L9QH2W8MK6RW
- ZZQJ9MSLT4VK
- K5WNP61QR8MJ
- T9QPZL17MK3V
- C1MR804KN6JP
- U3PJ1KLVS6QN
- F2MJ6Q1KP7JR
- H2MV9QK7L4JP
- S7DZ4N8RK1XW
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- C9RW1J5KZ8UF
- L6QZ3T2PV9HN
- V5GK8M1XR4CJ
- Y8PN2F7LQ3KD
- D4HJ9V2MS6QX
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- N3TZ6Q4PH9MV
- U9CF2K8LJ5WP
How to redeem your rewards
Follow these simple steps to claim your items:
- Visit the Official Portal: Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your game (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
- Enter the Code: Copy one of the 12-character codes from the list above and paste it into the text box.
- Confirm: Click the "Confirm" button.
- Enjoy Your Loot: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.
Important Note: While the original Free Fire remains restricted in India, the enhanced Free Fire MAX version is fully available and playable. A localized version, Free Fire India, is expected to launch soon. Because codes are time-sensitive and limited by usage count, you may encounter an error if a code has already expired or reached its redemption limit.
