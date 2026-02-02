Advertisement
  Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026: Get several awesome items for free

The newly released redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX offer players a variety of exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards can provide a competitive edge and help players climb the rankings faster. However, act quickly—these codes are time-sensitive and will expire shortly.

Written By: Om Gupta
Garena’s latest redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are officially out, offering players a fantastic opportunity to claim premium rewards at no cost. These codes, specifically released for the Indian region, are available for a limited time and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

By redeeming these codes, players can unlock exclusive emotes, pets, and vouchers—essential items for customizing your experience and gaining a competitive edge in the rankings.

Why does Garena release codes?

Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, frequently hosts in-game events to keep its global community engaged. These redeem codes are a key part of that strategy, rewarding loyal players with "booyah-worthy" gear. However, players should remember that these codes are region-locked. If you attempt to use a code meant for a different territory, it will not work.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026

  • S9QK2L6VP3MR
  • V7PK5M4QN1JZ
  • H3QL9K2MR8PW
  • Q8JP6L1KN4VR
  • W5QM2K7LP9HX
  • Z1PV8M3QR6KJ
  • T6QK9L2MV1PR
  • C7JL4Q5MN8KV
  • F2MQ1K9PL7JR
  • R9QH3M2KV6WP
  • N4KP8L7MQ2JR
  • R4KM7Q2LV9JP
  • G6GT1M8KN5ZW
  • PBHL3Q7VK2MR
  • 07MQ4P2KN3JR
  • B6QV3LMK1TP
  • M1QZ7K5PR2VL
  • Y7QK5M2VR9WL
  • F3PL9Q8MK1HT
  • N2QV3M6QP5JL
  • D8QP6KL1RAMW
  • X5QLTM2KN9JP
  • L9QH2W8MK6RW
  • ZZQJ9MSLT4VK
  • K5WNP61QR8MJ
  • T9QPZL17MK3V
  • C1MR804KN6JP
  • U3PJ1KLVS6QN
  • F2MJ6Q1KP7JR
  • H2MV9QK7L4JP
  • S7DZ4N8RK1XW
  • P3LX6V9TM2QH
  • C9RW1J5KZ8UF
  • L6QZ3T2PV9HN
  • V5GK8M1XR4CJ
  • Y8PN2F7LQ3KD
  • D4HJ9V2MS6QX
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • N3TZ6Q4PH9MV
  • U9CF2K8LJ5WP

How to redeem your rewards

Follow these simple steps to claim your items:

  1. Visit the Official Portal: Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site.
  2. Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your game (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).
  3. Enter the Code: Copy one of the 12-character codes from the list above and paste it into the text box.
  4. Confirm: Click the "Confirm" button.
  5. Enjoy Your Loot: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important Note: While the original Free Fire remains restricted in India, the enhanced Free Fire MAX version is fully available and playable. A localized version, Free Fire India, is expected to launch soon. Because codes are time-sensitive and limited by usage count, you may encounter an error if a code has already expired or reached its redemption limit.

