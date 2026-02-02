Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026: Get several awesome items for free The newly released redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX offer players a variety of exclusive in-game items at no cost. These rewards can provide a competitive edge and help players climb the rankings faster. However, act quickly—these codes are time-sensitive and will expire shortly.

Garena’s latest redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are officially out, offering players a fantastic opportunity to claim premium rewards at no cost. These codes, specifically released for the Indian region, are available for a limited time and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

By redeeming these codes, players can unlock exclusive emotes, pets, and vouchers—essential items for customizing your experience and gaining a competitive edge in the rankings.

Why does Garena release codes?

Garena, the Singapore-based gaming giant, frequently hosts in-game events to keep its global community engaged. These redeem codes are a key part of that strategy, rewarding loyal players with "booyah-worthy" gear. However, players should remember that these codes are region-locked. If you attempt to use a code meant for a different territory, it will not work.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 2, 2026

S9QK2L6VP3MR

V7PK5M4QN1JZ

H3QL9K2MR8PW

Q8JP6L1KN4VR

W5QM2K7LP9HX

Z1PV8M3QR6KJ

T6QK9L2MV1PR

C7JL4Q5MN8KV

F2MQ1K9PL7JR

R9QH3M2KV6WP

N4KP8L7MQ2JR

R4KM7Q2LV9JP

G6GT1M8KN5ZW

PBHL3Q7VK2MR

07MQ4P2KN3JR

B6QV3LMK1TP

M1QZ7K5PR2VL

Y7QK5M2VR9WL

F3PL9Q8MK1HT

N2QV3M6QP5JL

D8QP6KL1RAMW

X5QLTM2KN9JP

L9QH2W8MK6RW

ZZQJ9MSLT4VK

K5WNP61QR8MJ

T9QPZL17MK3V

C1MR804KN6JP

U3PJ1KLVS6QN

F2MJ6Q1KP7JR

H2MV9QK7L4JP

S7DZ4N8RK1XW

P3LX6V9TM2QH

C9RW1J5KZ8UF

L6QZ3T2PV9HN

V5GK8M1XR4CJ

Y8PN2F7LQ3KD

D4HJ9V2MS6QX

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

N3TZ6Q4PH9MV

U9CF2K8LJ5WP

How to redeem your rewards

Follow these simple steps to claim your items:

Visit the Official Portal: Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your game (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.). Enter the Code: Copy one of the 12-character codes from the list above and paste it into the text box. Confirm: Click the "Confirm" button. Enjoy Your Loot: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important Note: While the original Free Fire remains restricted in India, the enhanced Free Fire MAX version is fully available and playable. A localized version, Free Fire India, is expected to launch soon. Because codes are time-sensitive and limited by usage count, you may encounter an error if a code has already expired or reached its redemption limit.

