From 5G rollout to Semiconductor Mission, PM Modi listed achievements of tech sector in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi

On 2 July 2024, during the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of his government. He emphasised the progress in the technology sector, particularly the rapid rollout of 5G, mobile manufacturing, and the development of the semiconductor industry. PM Modi also credited the tech sector for contributing to the building of a new and developed India.

India's Leadership in 5G

PM Modi stated that India has achieved a significant milestone by rapidly implementing 5G services. Notably, 5G was first introduced in India in October 2022, and within a year and a half, it has been made available across the country. Airtel and Jio have successfully extended their 5G services to almost all districts, while Vi is planning to launch its 5G service in the near future.

The Semiconductor Mission

In addition to 5G, PM Modi highlighted India's advancements in mobile manufacturing, exports, and semiconductor development during his address. He emphasised India's competition with major global players in mobile manufacturing and its strides in semiconductor production.

PM Modi announced the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to bolster the semiconductor ecosystem, focusing on assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) within India. India's robust position as the world's second-largest mobile market was acknowledged, with several leading international brands assembling and exporting their devices from India, including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Nothing, and Xiaomi.

Meanwhile, the two-day 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024' is scheduled to take place from the national capital region on July 3-4, 2024. The summit will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways, and I&B, Ashwini Vaishnaw, from the IT Ministry. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasad, will also address the gathering at the event. The summit aims to host a gathering of international delegates, with the presence of AI experts and policymakers.

ALSO READ: Center finds vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS, GitLab: Here's what you need to do