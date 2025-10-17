Free WiFi fraud: Government issues alert on digital scams and steps to protect yourself You could be the victim of major fraud using free Wi-Fi. The government's cybersecurity agency has advised users to exercise extreme caution when connecting to public hotspots.

If you use free public Wi-Fi, you need to be extremely cautious. The government’s cybersecurity agency has advised the public to take precautions when connecting to these services. This advice is especially critical during the festive season when people frequently use public Wi-Fi in places like shopping malls, transit hubs, and other crowded areas.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently warned students to avoid using public Wi-Fi to access their personal or work accounts. They explained that doing so could put them at risk of scams and fraud.

What is free public Wi-Fi?

Free Wi-Fi is a service that allows you to connect to the internet in public places, such as bus stops, train stations, airports, cafes, restaurants, and libraries. This means you can browse the web using your phone, laptop, or tablet without using any data from your mobile plan.

To connect to this type of Wi-Fi, you usually just need a simple password. In many spots, you can access public Wi-Fi without any password at all, making it easy for anyone to go online with their devices.

Why is free Wi-Fi dangerous?

Public Wi-Fi is convenient, but it's important to know that it's not very safe. Because anyone can join these networks, it's easy for hackers to use them to steal information or put harmful software on your devices. This means that when you use public Wi-Fi, your personal data could be at risk.

Because public Wi-Fi services are free, security updates are often ignored, creating vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to gain access to users' devices. Therefore, anyone using public Wi-Fi should strictly avoid accessing their email, banking, and other sensitive services on these networks.

Essential safety precautions

Since free Wi-Fi is intended for public use, its security standards are low. Follow these necessary precautions:

Avoid Connecting: Do not connect your phone or laptop to public Wi-Fi unless it is absolutely necessary.

Limit Access to Apps: If you must use public Wi-Fi, do not open any digital payment or social media apps while connected.

Use a VPN: Always use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) when connected to public Wi-Fi to encrypt your data.

