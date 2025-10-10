Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10, 2025: 300 Diamonds and gun skins available for free

Garena has launched new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players in India. If you're a Free Fire MAX player, you likely know how essential these codes are, as they provide a variety of free in-game items.
For October 10, 2025, the new redeem codes are offering players valuable items such as skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits. Using these rewards can help you improve your gameplay and win matches more easily.
Today's Special: 300 free diamonds
Garena has released 100 per cent working redeem codes specifically for Indian players today. While players usually spend diamonds to purchase various items in the game, today's codes are offering players 300 diamonds! This will allow you to buy your favorite in-game items in the future.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10, 2025:
- F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3
- F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6
- F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1
- F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7
- F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8
- F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5
- F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3
- F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7
- F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8
- F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7
- F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5
Important information about redeem codes
Garena releases redeem codes for different regions every day. To get your free gaming items, you must use the code specific to your region.
These codes are typically 12 to 16 digits long and are a mix of letters and numbers. While Garena also provides free items through in-game events, those often require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes, however, have no such conditions. You only need to visit the official redemption website to claim your reward.
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- Follow these simple steps to use your Free Fire redeem codes:
- Visit the official code redemption website: (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).
- Log in to your Free Fire account.
- A redeem banner will appear on your screen.
- Click the banner to get the option to redeem the code.
- Enter the redeem code and press the Confirm button.
- Once successfully redeemed, your reward will be sent to your in-game account within 24 hours.
Disclaimer
The original Free Fire game is banned in India; however, its MAX version is available for play. Please remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. You will receive an error message if the code has expired or is from a different region.
