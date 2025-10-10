Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10, 2025: 300 Diamonds and gun skins available for free Garena has launched new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players, offering a fantastic reward: 300 free diamonds! This means players can skip spending money and instantly boost their in-game currency.

New Delhi:

Garena has launched new redeem codes for millions of Free Fire MAX players in India. If you're a Free Fire MAX player, you likely know how essential these codes are, as they provide a variety of free in-game items.

For October 10, 2025, the new redeem codes are offering players valuable items such as skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits. Using these rewards can help you improve your gameplay and win matches more easily.

Today's Special: 300 free diamonds

Garena has released 100 per cent working redeem codes specifically for Indian players today. While players usually spend diamonds to purchase various items in the game, today's codes are offering players 300 diamonds! This will allow you to buy your favorite in-game items in the future.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10, 2025:

F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3

F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6

F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1

F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7

F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8

F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5

F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7

F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7

F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5

Important information about redeem codes

Garena releases redeem codes for different regions every day. To get your free gaming items, you must use the code specific to your region.

These codes are typically 12 to 16 digits long and are a mix of letters and numbers. While Garena also provides free items through in-game events, those often require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes, however, have no such conditions. You only need to visit the official redemption website to claim your reward.

How to redeem Free Fire codes

Follow these simple steps to use your Free Fire redeem codes:

Visit the official code redemption website: (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

Log in to your Free Fire account.

A redeem banner will appear on your screen.

Click the banner to get the option to redeem the code.

Enter the redeem code and press the Confirm button.

Once successfully redeemed, your reward will be sent to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

The original Free Fire game is banned in India; however, its MAX version is available for play. Please remember that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and valid for a limited time. You will receive an error message if the code has expired or is from a different region.

ALSO READ: National Post Day: How can you decode the bar code of postal services? Explained