Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18, 2025: Get free Gloo Wall Skins and Room Cards Garena periodically releases new Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which are time-sensitive and region-specific. By using today’s codes, players can unlock exclusive rewards like Gloo Wall skins and custom room cards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX regularly releases redeem codes that grant players access to exclusive in-game items, such as Gloo Wall skins and Custom Room Cards, at no cost. These rewards not only enhance the gameplay experience but can also assist players in climbing the competitive rankings. The consistent release of these codes and special items is a major reason why this battle royale remains a fan favorite.

While the standard version of Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in 2022, the MAX version remains available and has seen a massive surge in users. Since the gameplay of both versions is nearly identical, with the MAX version offering significantly enhanced graphics, players have transitioned seamlessly, enjoying the same high-energy experience they loved in the original.

It is worth noting that these redeem codes are time-sensitive and region-specific. If you attempt to use a code meant for a different region or one that has expired, you will receive an error message.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18, 2025:

FF119MB3PFA5

FFCMCPSBN9CU​

FFMCLJESDTRR​

FFMCF8XLVNKC​

FFMC2SJLKXSB​

FFPLUFBVSLOT​

FFTILM659TYL​

FFML9KGFS5LM​

FFPLUJEHBSVB​

FFAC2YXE6RF2​

FFGYBGD8H1H4​

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes

Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Visit the Official Site: Navigate to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site.

Log In: Access your Free Fire account using your linked social media or Google credentials.

Enter the Code: Locate the redemption banner, type or paste your code into the text box, and click Confirm.

Claim Your Reward: Once successfully redeemed, your items will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The standard Free Fire game is currently banned in India; however, Free Fire MAX is available for play. Please note that redeem codes are valid for a limited duration and are restricted by region.

