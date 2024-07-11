Flipkart to launch GOAT Sales soon, with up to 80 per cent discount on TVs, ACs and more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart to launch GOAT Sales

After Amazon's announcement for the sale (scheduled for July 20-21), another popular e-commerce store- Flipkart has now made it official that it is set to come with another sale by the name of GOAT (Greatest of All Time). The new sale will offer discounts and offers on TVs, ACs, smartphones, electronics, lifestyle products and more. This upcoming sale is set to go live by this month itself (timeline unspecified from the e-commerce player). The special thing about this sale is that many products could be purchased with a discount of up to 80 per cent.

Talking about Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is set to go live next week between 20 and 21 July, offering big discounts to Indian customers.

Flipkart has also released a sneak-peak of the GOAT Sale, in which the company has teased some of the offers which are available in the deal. Exclusive coupon discounts will further be offered in this sale, along with Tik-Tok deals and flat rate deals.

Bumper discounts of up to 80 per cent

The deals available on Smartphones will be revealed after a few days. Flipkart has listed brands like iPhone, Samsung, Vivo, and Motorola on the macrophage- which depicts that, during the GOAT sale, these brands will offer appreciable discounts on smartphones and other offering devices.

Furthermore, the company has also decided to give a discount of 50 to 80 per cent on the fashion/lifestyle products. In this, sports shoes can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 899. Apart from this, trolley bags will be available at a starting price of Rs 999.

Up to 80 per cent discount will be offered on home appliances like AC and TV. The company has promised to offer a 60 to 80 per cent discount on the purchase of 4K smart TVs, kitchen appliances, smart front-load washing machines, fridges etc. on the micro page created for this sale.

Apart from this, up to 80 per cent discount has also been announced on other electronics products and accessories like laptops, Bluetooth speakers, tablets and earbuds.

It is a must to mention that Flipkart has not yet revealed the date of the upcoming GOAT sales. But it is expected that this sale will go live at around the same time as that of Amazon’s Prime Day Sale.

