Tips to Sell Back Your Used Smartphone on Flipkart

Flipkart, an e-commerce shopping space has announced a new Sell Back program for consumers, who are looking forward to selling off their used handsets. Under the new Sell Back program, the value for buyback will be provided in Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher form.

The new Sell Back program is already live in around 1,700 pin codes across the nation.

According to Flipkart, the Sell Back program is applicable for all smart handsets. The Sell Back program from Flipkart has been made official, post the acquisition of an electronics re-commerce platform was discovered by the name ‘Yaantra’, which intends to resolve the e-waste problem across the country. The platform will enable the user tp sell used devices and buy any other product equivalent to the money offered post reselling the device.

According to the sources, There are approximately 125 million used smartphones in the nation; out of which only 20 million units actually reached the refurbished market.

It is further stated that around 85% of the used handsets end up in a landfill and increase the e-waste in the environment.