Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Blaupunkt offering up to 30% discounts on its range of electronics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Flipkart

Blaupunkt TV, a German brand has announced a discount of up to 30% ahead of Big Saving Days. The six days sale on Flipkart is live now and will last till December 21, 2022. Flipkart customers will be able to redeem the instant discounts on Flipkart and Axis Bank credit card holders will further get 5% cashback along with Flipkart to pay later offer, says the company. The sale also offers heavy discounts on Blaupunkt Smart TVs as well.

Offers and discounted prices during the sale

The buyers can grab these TVs on Flipkart’s Big Saving Day Sale Specials with an introductory price starting at Rs 9,999.

The Blaupunkt Fans can also buy the biggest 75-inch for just Rs 84,999

The recently launched QLED series with Google TV, packed with fully-loaded features, will be available in 50-inch TV size and will be priced at Rs 35,999, 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 40,999 and 65-inch priced at Rs 62,999

The smart TV will feature 60W speakers along with Dolby Atmos support

The Blaupunkt Google TV has 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space claims the company.

It will also provide the Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on and operate your TV by giving voice commands.

The sale is also applicable on all the models of Blaupunkt 4K Smart TVs including 32-inch (32CSA7101) Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 9,999 which was earlier priced at 11,999, 40-inch (40CSA7809) Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 16,999/- which was earlier available in 18,999, 42-inch (42CSA7707) Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV at Rs 15,999/-, 43-inch (43CSA7070) Cybersound Ultra HD Smart TV at Rs 24,999/-, 43-inch (43CSA7121) Cybersound Full HD LED Smart TV at 17,999/-, 50-inch Cybersound (50CSA7007) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby MS12 at price range at 28,999, 55-inch (55CSA7090) Cybersound LED Smart TV at Rs 31,999/-, 65-inch (65CSA7030) Cybersound 4K LED Smart TV at 49,999/- These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Flipkart sales timeline:

Flipkart's sale has started today and will last till 21 December 2022.

Latest Technology News