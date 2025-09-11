Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals: iPhone 14 at Rs 39,999, iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 69,999 Flipkart will host the Big Billion Days sale on its platform starting September 23. During the sale, buyers can expect significant discounts on the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is all set to host its annual Big Billion Days Sale starting on September 23. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer huge discounts on premium smartphones, including the Google Pixel 9, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro. The platform will provide a 24-hour early access window to its Black and Plus members. Flipkart has already announced that the Google Pixel 9 will be available for Rs 34,999 with bank offers and exchange benefits. The company has now also announced deals on iPhones.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deals on iPhones

During the sale, the iPhone 14 will be available for a discounted price of Rs 41,999. In addition to this discount, buyers can get a Rs 2,000 credit card offer, which will bring the effective price down to Rs 39,999.

Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 16, which is available for Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official site after the iPhone 17 Series launch. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer the iPhone 16 for Rs 51,999.

The Pro models of the iPhone 16 will also become more affordable. The iPhone 16 Pro will be offered for Rs 69,999. This price is inclusive of a Rs 5,000 discount with a credit card offer.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will also receive a huge price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. It will be available for Rs 89,999, which includes a Rs 5,000 discount with a credit card.

Meanwhile, during the sale, the Pixel 9 will be listed at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Interested buyers will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI and Axis bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange, which will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 34,999.

ALSO READ: HMD Vibe 5G smartphone launched under Rs 10,000 alongside 101 4G and 102 4G feature phones