Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale goes live tonight with huge discount on iPhone 16, Realme 15 Pro, more

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale begins tonight at 12 AM, October 11, once again bringing massive discounts on a range of smartphones. This highly-anticipated sale will offer steep discounts on the latest phones from top brands like Samsung, Vivo, Apple, and Nothing.

Early Access: Deals are live for Flipkart Black and Plus members from October 10.

General Access: The sale officially opens for all general users at 12:00 AM on October 11.

Let's dive into the best smartphone deals available during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale:

Top smartphone deals on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale

iPhone 16: Lowest price ever

The Apple iPhone 16 will be available at its lowest-ever price. According to Flipkart's listing, the iPhone 16 can be purchased starting at just Rs 54,999, representing a significant price cut of up to Rs 25,000 from its launch price.

Nothing Phone (3a): Mid-range discount

Nothing’s mid-budget phone, launched this year, has received a substantial price drop. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, the phone will be available for Rs 20,999 in this sale—a straight discount of Rs 4,000. The Phone (3a) boasts powerful features, including a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 15 Pro: Flagship features on a budget

The Realme 15 Pro will be available at a starting price of just Rs 26,999. Additional bank discounts and exchange offers can further sweeten the deal. Key specifications include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP dual camera setup, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, all powered by a 7000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Great value offer

The Samsung Galaxy F36, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available with discounts worth thousands of rupees. You can purchase this phone starting at Rs 13,999, with further savings available via bank and exchange offers.

Vivo T4R 5G: Performance and battery power

This Vivo T4R 5G is available starting at Rs 17,499. It packs serious features, including a large 5700mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and 12GB of RAM. Buyers can also avail a 10% instant bank discount and an exchange offer on this model.

