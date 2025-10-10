BSNL achieves major milestone for 5G service, rollout to begin soon The state-owned BSNL is already preparing for its 5G service, following closely on the heels of its recent nationwide 4G launch.

Just days after officially launching its 4G service, state-owned telecom company BSNL is preparing for the transition to 5G. The company is expected to roll out its 5G service by the end of this year, with reports indicating that trials have already begun in several cities. BSNL has already installed approximately 1,00,000 new 4G mobile towers to improve its network and plans to install another 1,00,000 soon.

5G readiness and pilot project

BSNL Principal General Manager Vivek Dua confirmed that the company has completed a 5G pilot project. Crucially, BSNL's entire 4G network is fully 5G-ready and can be immediately upgraded to 5G after the completion of trials, which are currently underway. Dua stated that the 5G service could be rolled out shortly.

The foundation for this rapid transition was established last month. On September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched approximately 1,00,000 4G stacks built by BSNL. This network is entirely based on indigenous technology, developed in collaboration with TCS and Tejas Networks.

Outperforming its competitors

The launch of BSNL's new 4G service has significantly intensified competition for private telecom companies. According to a recent TRAI report for August:

Reliance Jio led the market, adding the highest number of new users at 19.5 lakh.

BSNL added 13.8 lakh new users, surpassing Bharti Airtel's addition of 04.96 lakh users.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) fared the worst, losing 3.09 lakh users, continuing the decline of its user base.

Future government initiatives

In related news, the government is also planning to launch satellite communication services (Satcom) soon, pending the final allocation of necessary spectrum.

Meanwhile, BSNL marked its 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) by announcing gifts for its users and simultaneously launching its 4G service nationwide.

