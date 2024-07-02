Flipkart Big Bachat Days Sale: Huge discount on 1 ton ACs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Split AC

With the arrival of the monsoon, the price of ACs has been cut in half. The Big Bachat Sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart offers a significant discount on 1-ton Split ACs starting today and running through July 7. In addition to discounts on 1-ton Split ACs, the sale also features huge discounts on smartphones, fashion items, and electronics. This is a great opportunity to find affordable 1-ton Split ACs.

Here are some of the discounted ACs:

1. MarQ 1-ton Split AC with a 44 percent discount: This AC, which has a 3-star rating and consumes 675.18W power per year, is listed at an MRP of Rs 47,999. However, it can be purchased during the sale for Rs 26,490. Additionally, there are bank discounts available. The purchase comes with a 1-year warranty and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

2. Carries 1-ton 3-star Split AC with a 47 percent discount: This AC, listed at an MRP of Rs 56,990, is available for Rs 29,990 during the sale. It consumes 704.46W power per year and comes with a 1-year warranty, 5 years warranty on its PCB, and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. Bank offers are also available.

3. Voltas 1-ton 3-star Split AC with a 47 percent discount: This AC, priced at Rs 56,990, is discounted to Rs 29,990 during the sale. It consumes 672.93W power per year and includes a 10-year warranty on the compressor and a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced the dates for its largest sale event of the year. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is scheduled to begin in the third week of July and will last for two days. This exclusive sale will be accessible only to Amazon Prime members and will feature discounts on a wide variety of products, including top smartphones. Additionally, the platform has collaborated with select banks and lenders to provide further discounts on purchases.

