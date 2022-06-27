Monday, June 27, 2022
     
  4. Facebook Watch will not allow Apple TV users to stream videos, and this is the reason

Facebook Watch will no longer support Apple TV for streaming Facebook videos, and here is the reason for the move from the company.

IANS Written by: IANS Noida Updated on: June 27, 2022 12:43 IST
Apple TV, Meta, Facebook videos
Image Source : APPLE TV

Apple TV

Meta has discontinued Facebook Watch, an app for streaming Facebook videos, TV shows and live streams, on Apple TV.

Apple TV users will no longer have access to Facebook Watch as it has discontinued the app for tvOS, reports 9to5Mac.

"The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch," a user shared the notification.

Since tvOS lacks a web browser, there's no other way to watch Facebook videos on Apple TV, except by using AirPlay from another device, the report said late on Sunday.

Facebook announced Watch app for videos on Apple TV in 2017, after first rolling it out on Samsung smart TVs.

The app is also available on various other smart TVs and consoles, as well as on Facebook's mobile app and desktop site.

"On Facebook Watch, you can discover videos and original shows on subjects like sports, news, beauty, food and entertainment," according to the company.

To watch these videos on TV, you can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or stream to a TV from the Facebook mobile app, it added.

It's unclear why the Facebook Watch app was discontinued on Apple TV.

