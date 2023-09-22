Meta introduces ability to create four extra personal profiles on Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Facebook users can now have up to four additional personal profiles- Meta

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is introducing a "multiple personal profiles" feature that will enable users to create up to four additional personal profiles on the social media platform. This feature is being rolled out globally and will continue to become available over the next few months.

Creating multiple personal profiles will offer users a convenient way to organize their sharing and content consumption across different aspects of their lives. For instance, users can have one profile dedicated to their interests in the foodie scene and another for keeping up with friends and family. Each profile will have its unique Feed with content relevant to the user's chosen focus. Switching between these profiles will be seamless and won't require users to log in and out repeatedly.

However, there are some limitations with additional personal profiles. Certain Facebook features, including dating, marketplace, professional mode, and payments, will not be accessible from these profiles at the initial launch. Messaging will be available within the Facebook app and on the web for additional personal profiles, with plans to expand Messenger support for these profiles in the future. This feature will be accessible to eligible adult accounts.

Users will have the flexibility to choose any name for their additional profiles, though their primary profile's name cannot be changed.

This move by Meta aims to enhance user experience and offer more control over how users interact with the platform, tailoring their Facebook usage to various aspects of their lives. It's part of Meta's ongoing efforts to evolve its platforms and services to meet the changing needs and preferences of its user base.

In related news, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Founder of Meta, recently announced a new feature in India that allows WhatsApp users to make payments to businesses using a range of payment options, including various UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. This initiative aims to facilitate seamless and secure transactions between users and businesses on the WhatsApp platform.

