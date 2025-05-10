Facebook, Instagram, X users: IT Ministry issues dos and don'ts; All you need to know before making a post These guidelines are issued amid increasing tension between India and Pakistan. Users need to follow these guidelines to avoid spreading misinformation.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces are strongly retaliating to Pakistan's recent attacks on its borders. The situation is evolving rapidly, with updates coming in every minute. Indians have taken to various platforms, such as Television and social media, to get the latest updates on escalating tension. Unfortunately, Pakistan is using social media to spread false information, aiming to create panic among the Indian populace. In addition to this, while many Indians are sharing local updates, some are inadvertently leaking sensitive information regarding defense operations.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a set of dos and don'ts for social media users on X (formerly Twitter) to help guide citizens on avoiding misinformation and to encourage safe online practices.

In their post, the IT ministry urged users to exercise caution when navigating online platforms. They recommended sharing verified information, such as helplines, official advisories, and relief updates, which can be invaluable for those in affected areas and help others stay informed of critical developments from trustworthy sources.

MeitY emphasised the importance of fact-checking any news before sharing it. Indians can verify information on increasing tension by using several dedicated fact-checking organisations available. In addition to this, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been actively combating online misinformation. Furthermore, the IT ministry cautioned users against posting sensitive information about Operation Sindoor, specifically details regarding troop movements or other defense matters, on social media.

Users were also reminded not to forward or share any information unless it has been thoroughly verified. This alert comes in the wake of a warning from Doordarshan News, which advised citizens to be wary of a wave of propaganda following Operation Sindoor and encouraged them to scrutinize information carefully and report any suspicious content to the PIB's fact-checking unit.

