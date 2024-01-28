Elon Musk's X to hire 100 employees for content moderation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

Elon Musk-ruined X (formerly known as Twitter) is reportedly hiring around 100 full-time employees for a new trust and safety office which is being structured in Austin, Texas. The move has been taken after Musk disbanded the trust and safety teams globally post acquiring the company.

Why is Musk creating a new team in Texas?

The team would reportedly focus on content related to child sexual exploitation moderation (CSEM), as the micros blogging platform has been facing scrutiny.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X at present is scheduled to depose before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 31 (2024), regarding X’s handling of CSEM.

As per the reports, the X team “will also help with other moderation enforcement, such as those forbidding hate speech”. The company has posted that the job will be listed for such roles, saying moderators will investigate issues like “spam and fraud” and provide customer support.

In its latest blog post, the company said, “At X, we have zero tolerance for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE), and we are determined to make X inhospitable for actors who seek to exploit minors. In 2023, we made clear that our top priority was tackling CSE online.”

The company announced, “We are also building a Trust and Safety center of excellence in Austin, Texas, to hire more in-house agents so we can keep accelerating our impact."

In 2024, the company said it would improve detection mechanisms to find more reportable content on the platform to report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In 2023, X suspended 12.4 million accounts for violating its CSE policies. This is up from 2.3 million accounts in 2022.

“In 2024, we will continue our strong investment in this critical area and expand our efforts to educate our users about the importance of helping us to combat child sexual exploitation online,” said the company.

ALSO READ:

Inputs from IANS