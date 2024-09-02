Electronics appliances to soon have 'repairability index' to indicate their ease of repair

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Repairing a smartphone

The government is set to introduce a 'repairability index' for mobile phones and electronic products by December. This index will help consumers make informed decisions before purchasing electronic items and address the growing issue of e-waste. The initiative also aims to encourage manufacturers to produce more easily repairable products. During a workshop on 'Right to Repair Framework' organised by the government, Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that after the launch of the index, the department will establish a regulatory framework.

She emphasised the need for a vibrant and tech-savvy repair system as India emerges as the third largest economy in the world. Top industry players supported the government's move, and it was noted that manufacturers in India will be required to display the repairability index, similar to the practice in France, once the regulatory framework is notified.

Key facts about proposed 'repairability index'

The proposed index will rate products based on various criteria, including the availability of technical documents, ease of disassembly, spare parts availability, and pricing of spare parts.

It aims to assess how easily a product can be repaired, thus promoting a circular economy and reducing e-waste.

Products will be scored on a scale of 1 to 5, with products with increased risk of damage and complex repair processes receiving a score of 1, while items that are easy to repair and allow direct access to parts receiving the maximum score of 5.

Furthermore, the government aims to establish a consensus among industry stakeholders on key parameters for the repairability index, promote product longevity, and democratise repair information to enhance consumer experiences in reusing mobile and electronics products.

