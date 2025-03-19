DoT, WhatsApp collaborate to combat fraudulent calls and messages, launch new initiative DoT and WhatsApp have launched a campaign to prevent scams. Through this initiative, people will be informed on how to avoid fake calls and messages, aiming to reduce incidents of cyber fraud and digital theft.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Meta's instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, have initiated a new campaign aimed at combating the increasing prevalence of fake calls and messages in the country. Over the past few years, numerous cases of cyber fraud, digital arrests, and cyberbullying have emerged, resulting in significant financial and emotional harm to individuals. To address this issue, the campaign, titled "Scam Se Bacho," has been launched to inform the public about these dangers.

The Ministry of Telecommunications announced that, through this partnership, DoT and WhatsApp will collaborate to raise awareness about avoiding cybercrime. The goal of the campaign is to help individuals identify and evade fake calls and messages, enabling them to better protect themselves from potential scams and digital threats.

During the campaign's launch, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that as India advances in its digital transformation, the safety of its citizens remains paramount. He noted that the partnership with Meta reinforces their commitment to safeguarding individuals from fraudulent communications and cyber threats. By leveraging WhatsApp's extensive digital reach, the initiative aims to ensure a safer and more resilient digital environment for all users.

To advance the "Scam Se Bacho" campaign, the Department of Telecommunications and WhatsApp plan to jointly conduct Train-the-Trainer workshops. These workshops will involve officials from the DoT, Sanchar Mitra, telecom operators, and other field units. Additionally, the two organizations will collaborate on the Sanchar Saathi initiative to facilitate timely reporting of fake communications.

In other news, a recent report from TRAI for December 2024 reveals that BSNL experienced a loss of approximately 322,000 customers. Thankfully, this decline was an improvement compared to November, when the company lost around 342,000 subscribers. By the end of December, BSNL's total subscriber count stood at about 91.7 million. Many customers have voiced their concerns regarding frequent call drops and persistent network issues, which have played a significant role in the drop in subscriber numbers following a brief period of growth.

