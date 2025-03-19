BSNL introduces affordable 80-day plan; Airtel and Vi brace for stiff competition BSNL has introduced a new affordable recharge plan. This plan from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers an 80-day validity, providing users with free data alongside unlimited calling.

BSNL, the government-run telecom company, has launched an affordable new recharge plan that is valid for 80 days. This plan puts pressure on private companies like Airtel and Vodafone Idea by offering great benefits at a low price. For just Rs 485, users can enjoy unlimited calling across India and receive 2GB of high-speed data every day. One interesting feature of this plan is that even after the 80 days are up, users can still receive incoming calls for a longer period compared to other private companies.

BSNL 80-day plan

This new 80-day plan is surprisingly economical, costing about Rs 6 a day. In addition to unlimited calls, BSNL includes free national roaming, meaning you won’t be charged extra when you make calls while traveling anywhere in India. Users will get a total of 160GB of data during the plan's duration, along with 100 free text messages each day. BSNL also provides access to BiTV, which allows users to watch over 400 live TV channels and use various streaming apps for free.

Additionally, BSNL has introduced another plan priced at Rs 599, which offers 84 days of validity. This plan includes 3GB of high-speed data daily, free national roaming, and the same daily quota of 100 free messages. BSNL is also running a special Holi promotion with its Rs 2,399 plan, which gives users a whopping 425 days of validity and daily 2GB of data along with unlimited calls, plus an extra 30 days on top of the usual plan length.

Meanwhile, BSNL shared on social media that its 4G service is now available in over 75,000 locations. However, this expansion comes at a challenging time for the company, as it is facing difficulties in retaining its customers, with many opting to switch to other service providers.

ALSO READ: 1-ton split ACs get huge price cut! Grab deals on LG, Godrej, Voltas models