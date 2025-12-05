DND app can protect people from fraudulent calls and messages, says TRAI chief According to the TRAI chief, blocking numbers locally will not halt spam calls; he therefore urged users to report the calls to their service providers or utilise the TRAI DND app for reporting.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced several measures, including a digital consent acquisition framework and the Do Not Disturb (DND) mobile application, to protect subscribers from spam and fraudulent calls and messages, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a workshop, Lahoti noted that India has about 116 crore mobile subscribers, but only 28 crore are registered in the DND registry.

He stressed that merely blocking numbers on mobile devices will not stop spam calls, urging users instead to report them to service providers or directly through the TRAI DND app. Lahoti explained, "When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the DND app, it enables TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the offending mobile numbers".

In another move to enhance cybersecurity and curb online financial fraud, TRAI has directed banks, mutual fund firms, non-banking financial companies, and insurance firms to adopt a '1600' numbering series, he added.

Government and state focus

In a video message, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications, emphasised India’s focus on reliable and high-quality connectivity for citizens. He highlighted that the focus on improving the quality of telecommunications services is part of the Telecommunications Act of 2023.

Addressing the audience, Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasised how important telecom services are for keeping people safe and for responding to emergencies. He shared insights from Odisha’s experiences with natural disasters like cyclones and tsunamis, highlighting how crucial these services are for economic growth and delivering essential public services effectively.

Sanchar Saathi not mandatory

The government has recently decided that the Sanchar Saathi app will no longer need to be pre-installed on all new smartphones sold in India. This change comes after many digital rights advocates, opposition groups, and citizens expressed their concerns about the app. Initially, a government order was set to make it mandatory for smartphone manufacturers to include this cybersecurity app starting in March 2026, but that requirement has now been canceled.

