Despite India layoffs, Oracle co-founder says AI will 'enhance capabilities, not replace' humans Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's statement comes just as the company has reportedly laid off 10 percent of its workforce in India.

Larry Ellison, one of the co-founders of Oracle, recently talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI). He sees AI as an amazing tool meant to help people do things better rather than take their jobs away.Speaking at the company's global annual showcase, Oracle AI World, Ellison likened AI models to "remarkable electronic brains" that can solve humanity's biggest and most difficult problems.

Context amidst job cuts

Ellison’s positive outlook on AI comes just as Oracle has reportedly laid off nearly 10 per cent of its workforce in India. With over 28,000 employees in the country, this means thousands of jobs were cut across major tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Kolkata. The reductions primarily impacted teams in software development, cloud services, and customer support.

"AI is an incredible tool. Some people think it is going to replace human beings and all of our human endeavors. I don't think that's true," Ellison said, addressing the company's vision for the technology.

The vision of empowerment

Ellison, who briefly became the world's richest man last month following a climb in Oracle's stock, maintains the firm belief that AI will empower people across all professions.

He emphasised that AI will make people "much better scientists and engineers and teachers and chefs and surgeons," helping them achieve higher levels of precision, creativity, and efficiency. He concluded that AI models will help address difficult problems humanity couldn't solve before. "We've never built a tool anything like this," he observed.

CEO: A "once-in-a-generation" moment

Echoing Ellison's focus on transformation, Oracle CEO Mike Sicilia called AI a "once-in-a-generation moment where AI changes everything".

Sicilia observed that AI is no longer just about a technology update; it is a transformative force reshaping global businesses. It changes how companies serve customers, find the best talent, save costs, and accelerate productivity and innovation.

"Today, we are faced with a once-in-a-generation moment where AI changes everything and all of our collective innovations along the way serve as the foundation for our AI platform going forward," Sicilia said. He stressed that Oracle is focused on delivering trusted AI that transforms organizations across industries.

Major infrastructure investments

At the showcase, the US tech giant also made major announcements reflecting its aggressive investment in AI infrastructure:

Expanded AMD Collaboration: Starting calendar Q3 2026, Oracle will be the first hyperscaler to offer a publicly available AI supercluster powered by 50,000 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) MI450 Series chips.

