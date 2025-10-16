BSNL launches special Diwali offer: Get one month of 2GB daily 4G data and calling for Just Rs 1 To attract new customers for Diwali 2025, BSNL has launched a special offer: one month of free 4G service available from October 15 to November 15, 2025.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Diwali, telecom company BSNL has unveiled a fantastic new offer for its incoming customers. The company is providing one month of free 4G service from October 15th to November 15th, 2025.

As a special Diwali bonus, new subscribers can access the 4G service for the entire month for a nominal fee of just one rupee. This offer is designed to allow customers to experience the company's indigenously developed 4G network, according to BSNL. There are no service charges, so users can enjoy the network quality for a full 30 days without any additional cost.

What's included in the plan?

This plan provides a comprehensive package allowing users to fully experience BSNL's 4G network coverage and services. The benefits include:

Unlimited voice calls within India

2GB of daily high-speed data

100 SMS daily

A free SIM card

August offer success

BSNL is feeling confident about its new promotional offer because a similar scheme earlier this year turned out to be very successful. In August 2025, they launched a special deal that helped them gain a lot of new subscribers, allowing BSNL to surpass Airtel and become the second-largest mobile service provider in terms of customers. During that time, they added more than 138,000 new users.

BSNL chairman's statement

A. Robert J. Ravi, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, expressed confidence that the company's service quality, network coverage, and brand trust will ensure customers remain with BSNL even after the free offer concludes.

"This Diwali bonus gives customers the pride of experiencing our 4G network for free," he stated. "We are confident that the quality of service will keep them with us for a long time".

How to avail the offer

New customers can avail of this attractive offer by visiting their nearest BSNL store or through online registration. The offer is valid between October 15 and November 15, 2025. The company aims to attract more customers during the festive season and aggressively promote its domestic 4G network.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro Max price: Is Amazon or Flipkart offering cheapest deal? Find out here