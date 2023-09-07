Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
ChatGPT creator OpenAI announces inaugural developer conference "OpenAI DevDay": What to expect?

The registration for OpenAI DevDay event will open in the following weeks, with attendance being limited to a few hundred developers, according to OpenAI.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2023
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to host first developer conference on November 6

OpenAI, the developer behind the widely acclaimed ChatGPT, has disclosed plans to host its first-ever developer conference on November 6. The event, known as OpenAI DevDay, is set to be a day-long affair featuring a keynote address and breakout sessions led by OpenAI's technical experts.

Reportedly, this conference will serve as a gathering point for hundreds of developers from across the globe, providing them with a platform to get a sneak peek of new tools and engage in fruitful idea exchanges with the OpenAI team. Since the launch of its API in 2020, OpenAI has been continually enhancing it with its most cutting-edge models, making it simpler for developers to seamlessly integrate advanced AI capabilities into their projects with just a simple API call.

Presently, more than 2 million developers are harnessing the power of models like GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E, and Whisper for a wide array of applications, ranging from incorporating intelligent assistants into existing software to constructing entirely novel applications and services that were once deemed impossible.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. 

However, it's worth noting that any official unveiling of GPT-5, the anticipated successor to OpenAI's flagship generative AI model, is unlikely to occur during this event. 

The company is evidently on a trajectory toward profitability and there are indications that it may achieve a remarkable $1 billion in revenue in the coming year.

In parallel, OpenAI, now under the ownership of Microsoft, has also introduced a business-centric edition of their AI-powered chatbot app, ChatGPT Enterprise. This enterprise-grade version will offer enhanced security measures, unhindered access to higher-speed GPT-4, extended context windows for handling lengthier inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and a host of other features tailored for business applications.

