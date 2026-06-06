Eight killed in head-on collision between truck-pickup van on Ferozepur-Fazilka road in Punjab

Chandigarh:

At least eight people were killed and more than 15 others injured in a tragic head-on collision between a truck and a pickup truck on the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road in Punjab on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Jangawala village when a Mahindra pickup vehicle carrying around 25 passengers collided head-on with a truck. The impact of the crash was so severe that four occupants of the pickup died on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

According to preliminary information, the passengers were travelling from Jalalabad to the Radha Soami Dera in Beas to immerse the ashes of a deceased relative. Most of those travelling in the vehicle were reportedly related to one another.

Following the collision, emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur. Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The tragic accident has left the victims' families in mourning and sent shockwaves through the local community.

Reported by Rajesh Kataria