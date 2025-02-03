ChatGPT challenges DeepSeek R1, by launching Deep Research AI

Follow us on Image Source : SAM SAM ALTMAN

OpenAI has introduced its cutting-edge AI agent, Deep Research, which has been designed to tackle large-scale online information gathering and multi-step research tasks. It is currently available for ChatGPT Pro, Plus and Team Next users- this advanced AI tool is set to compete directly with the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek R1, which has recently made many headlines.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI has described Deep Research as an ‘on-demand superpower’ for solving complex problems.

OpenAI unveils Deep Research to rival China's DeepSeek R1

What is Deep Research?

Deep Research is a revolutionary AI tool which will simplify the solving tasks while delivering expert advice. Tasks that typically take hours or even days can now be completed in seconds.

SAM ALTMAN SAM ALTMAN

According to OpenAI’s Vice President of Engineering, Srinivas Narayanan, Deep Research is excelling at:

Breaking down complex questions

Analyzing inputs from the internet

Interpreting files for insightful solutions

This advanced AI agent has handled a variety of applications, like:

Preparing research reports

Offering personalized shopping advice

Planning travel itineraries

Furthermore, it supports complex reasoning and Python-based analysis, making it versatile for professionals across fields. Narayanan has further emphasized that the tool integrates OpenAI’s o3 large language model to ensure highly accurate and reliable responses.

Features and capabilities of Deep Research

Complex problem-solving capabilities: Deep Research can answer intricate questions and analyze detailed data in under 30 minutes. File analysis: Users can attach files and spreadsheets to obtain tailored responses and reports. Web browsing and Python Support: The AI can browse the internet and execute Python-based data analysis for comprehensive results. Personalized reports: They prepare custom solutions by combining contextual inputs from users.

How to use Deep Research?

To access this advanced AI tool, users must subscribe to the ChatGPT Pro or Plus plan.

Once activated, Deep Research can be accessed directly from the ChatGPT message composer.

Users can feed in their queries, upload relevant files, and receive detailed, personalized reports in a matter of minutes.

ALSO READ: 5 New WhatsApp features to make your messaging more engaging

ALSO READ: Vodafone breaks ground with satellite video calls, leaving Starlink behind: How will it work?