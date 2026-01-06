CES 2026: Samsung debuts world’s largest 130-inch micro LED TV with advanced AI upscaling Samsung debuted the world's largest smart TV at CES 2026. This massive Micro LED display replaces the brand's existing 115-inch model as its new lineup leader.

At CES 2026, Samsung has pushed the boundaries of home entertainment by unveiling the world’s largest smart TV. This massive 130-inch Micro LED TV is set to succeed the company’s previous flagship 115-inch model, claiming the top spot in its premium display lineup.

The South Korean tech giant showcased the TV at the year’s first major technology event, currently underway in Las Vegas. The unit features a sleek Timeless Gallery stand that allows the screen to be tilted for optimal viewing. While the TV is a highlight of the exhibition, Samsung noted that it is currently a showcase piece and will not be available for commercial launch immediately.

Advanced display technology

Samsung has further refined its Mini LED technology in this model to deliver remarkably natural colors and deep contrast. For those who prefer a minimalist setup, the TV is also designed to be wall-mounted. Under the hood, it is powered by the Micro LED AI Engine Pro processor and features cutting-edge enhancements such as Color Booster Pro and HDR Pro.

The Micro LED technology utilised in this display is widely considered the most expensive in the world. Unlike traditional screens, each pixel functions as an individual light source—illuminating and dimming independently. This results in unparalleled brightness and highly accurate, lifelike color reproduction.

AI-driven features and pricing

This next-generation smart TV is packed with advanced AI capabilities. It utilises glare-free technology, ensuring a clear picture in any lighting condition. Furthermore, its sophisticated AI upscaling is powerful enough to sharpen blurry images into crystal-clear visuals.

While official pricing has not yet been announced, the previous 115-inch Micro LED model was launched at approximately Rs 25 lakh ($30,000). Given the increased screen real estate and upgraded hardware, this new 130-inch model is expected to carry an even more premium price tag.

