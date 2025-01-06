CES 2025: What to expect from the year's biggest tech event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CES 2025

The largest tech show of the year, CES 2025, is set to begin tomorrow bringing together many industry leaders in Las Vegas to unveil new products and showcase upcoming technology for the year. CES has historically focused on televisions, laptops, and smart home technology, but it has also expanded to include categories such as automobiles, wearables, health technology, and more. This year, artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to be a prevalent theme across multiple categories, influencing various advancements in TVs and cars. The event will officially commence on Tuesday, January 7th, and several key trends are expected to emerge:

TVs

Two main trends are anticipated for TVs at CES 2025: an increase in screen sizes and the incorporation of AI features. There has been a growing consumer preference for larger TVs, specifically those measuring 75 inches or more, with leading manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense expected to present sizable OLED and Mini LED models.

It is also likely that many TV manufacturers will enhance AI capabilities, building on existing features such as automatic picture and audio adjustments. The integration of chatbot functionalities into TVs is anticipated, following the rising popularity of AI assistants like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

Smart Home

CES 2025 is expected to highlight developments in smart home gadgets, with a considerable number of new product announcements. The introduction of the new Aliro standard is projected to drive innovation in smart locks, facilitating improved security and ease of use. Additionally, new touchscreen interfaces are likely to emerge, which will enable users to manage smart home devices more conveniently without reliance on smartphones or voice commands.

Robotics, particularly in vacuum technology, is expected to continue developing, with products capable of near-automatic floor cleaning becoming more common.

Laptops

Expectations include the launch of Intel Arrow Lake chips and new AMD products at the show, with a significant focus on advancements in graphics technology. The introduction of next-generation Nvidia GPUs is anticipated to create substantial interest.

Gaming and content creation laptops powered by Nvidia’s new 50-series discrete GPUs are expected to be showcased at the event.

Gaming

PC gaming is poised to be a central theme at CES this year. The unveiling of next-generation GPUs from Nvidia and AMD is anticipated, with Nvidia expected to announce its RTX 50-series graphics cards during a dedicated keynote on January 7. These new GPUs are rumored to possess features such as "neural rendering" and "advanced DLSS technology."

AMD is also expected to introduce its RDNA 4 GPUs, including the potential launch of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which may compete with Nvidia's offerings. Alongside the GPU announcements, advancements in OLED monitors are expected, alongside new handheld gaming devices potentially entering the market.

Smartphones

While CES is no longer primarily a platform for smartphone launches, innovations related to non-phone devices are anticipated to gain attention this year. These devices may include technology such as glasses equipped with cameras and other gadgets designed to perform functions typically associated with smartphones.

Wearables

This year appears to show a trend where smartwatches are less prominent compared to more specialized wearable technologies. There are expected updates in smart rings, while smart glasses, augmented reality (AR) headsets, and AI-integrated wearables are likely to take center stage at events and exhibitions.

