CES 2024: HP introduces new PCs and monitors in Las Vegas | Details

HP, a PC and printer major has reportedly introduced its latest portfolio of PCs, monitors and additional peripherals designed to enhance the digital experience of users. The company further introduced HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops with built-in AI technology which will be available in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Also, the company unleashed the new HP Series 5 Monitors in three sizes: 24, 27, and 32-inch models.

In an official statement, Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions said, "New technologies from HP deliver solutions that allow us to be more personalized than ever, taking advantage of game-changing innovations like AI that will alter the way that technology moves us forward."

Additional peripherals the company introduced include:

HP 690 rechargeable wireless mouse

HP 430 programmable wireless keypad

HP USB-C travel hub G3

HP 400 backlit wired keyboard

Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds

HP 960 ergonomic wireless keyboard

Moreover, HP unveiled its most personalised gaming portfolio across its OMEN and HyperX brands too. As per the company, the OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop is offered with an advanced OLED display, slim body, and superior-grade internals.

Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP said, "Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customisable and personalised solution that can be tailored to your need."

The company also updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1 inch gaming laptop with the addition of up to 4K 240Hz OLED display option as well as its OMEN 16.1 inch gaming laptop and Victus 16.1 inch gaming laptop.

All are updated with Intel Core i7 HX processors. Under HyperX brands, HP introduced -- HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets and Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard, HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini (gaming mouse), and HyperX Backpack Family.

Inputs from IANS