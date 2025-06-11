Centre approves third mobile phone, laptop manufacturing cluster in Tamil Nadu The proposed facilities are set to manufacture electronic components for a range of sectors, including consumer electronics and IT hardware, serving both domestic and international markets effectively.

New Delhi:

The Centre recently approved the establishment of an additional electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total number of planned clusters in the state to three, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He emphasised that the Union government has been focusing on areas such as mobile phone, laptop, and server manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. Vaishnaw expressed his satisfaction during a video conference at an event hosted by IIT Madras, stating that many new projects related to mobile phones, laptops, and servers are underway in Tamil Nadu. He remarked that the Prime Minister's vision of transforming Tamil Nadu into a major electronics manufacturing hub is becoming a reality.

He noted that the approval for the new electronics manufacturing cluster has recently been granted, and he is hopeful for its swift construction. Vaishnaw highlighted the aim for Tamil Nadu to be equipped with the most modern amenities.

In March 2025, while inaugurating Zetwerk Electronics' seventh manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, he mentioned that his ministry had already approved the establishment of two electronics manufacturing clusters worth Rs 1,112 crore in the state.

The planned facilities are expected to produce electronic components for various sectors, including consumer durables and IT hardware, catering to both domestic and international markets.

However, he did not disclose the investment required for the establishment of the third electronics cluster. On the railway front, Vaishnaw stated that Tamil Nadu is on track to become a hub for wheel manufacturing for trains in the country, while it has already established itself as a center for manufacturing the Vande Bharat range of trains.

He explained that high-strength wheels essential for locomotives and high-speed trains are now being produced at a factory near Chennai, which has the full support of the Railways, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's position as a hub for wheel manufacturing.

Inputs from PTI