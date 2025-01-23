CCPA issues notice to Apple over iPhone performance post iOS 18+ update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

India’s Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc., a leading tech company. The notice was issued after a series of consumer grievances were received regarding the performance issues with iPhones after the iOS 18+ software update was rolled out.

Consumer complaints spark action

Pralhad Joshi, the Consumer Affairs Minister has announced the move with a social media post, stating that the CCPA had reviewed complaints which were filed through the National Consumer Helpline.

Joshi shared, “The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter.”

The notice further demands Apple Inc. to provide a detailed explanation regarding the technical glitches and performance concerns allegedly caused by the recent software update.

India: A critical market for Apple Inc.

The notice further signals an increase in the regulatory oversight of Apple’s operations in the country- witnessing a rapidly growing market for the premium smartphone segment and specifically the company.

User concerns: Complaints were reported, including the reduced device performance and technical malfunctions after updating to iOS 18+.

Regulatory focus: This development further highlights India’s focus on safeguarding consumer interests in the technology segment.

What’s next expected from Apple?

Apple is expected to submit its response to the CCPA’s notice, where it will be clarifying the root causes of the performance issues/glitches and further highlighting the potential solutions.

As the Indian government takes a closer look at the tech companies and intensifies scrutiny, this move will influence major corporations to address consumer concerns in India.

