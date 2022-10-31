Caviar designs iPhone 14 Pro with Rolex Daytona watch Rs 1.1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : CAVIAR ROYAL GIFT iPhone 14 with Rolex

Caviar, known for making luxury and fancy custom iPhones and accessories has created an iPhone 14 Pro with an expensive Rolex Daytona watch on its back panel, which costs a whopping $133,670 (over Rs 1.1 crore).

There are only three such limited editions iPhone 14 pro models that carry a Golden Rolex Daytona watch on the back.

The watch is entirely functional with 18K gold dashboard dials and switches are only for show.

Daytona is dedicated to racing and was designed for professional drivers.

The first ambassador of the collection was motor racer Malcolm Campbell, the author of world records in ground speed.

Caviar said that the target was an impressive iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex watch embedded into the body this time.

"Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. And now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now - a truly monumental work," the company said on its website.

The phone body is made in the style of racing cars of the 1930s, such as Campbell's Blue Bird, which set a world speed record on the Daytona track.

Decorative speedometers and switches made of gold create the image of the dashboard of the supercar, which marked the beginning of the great Rolex Daytona watch collection.

Rolex Daytona on the iPhone 14 Pro back comes with a perpetual mechanism, mechanical chronograph, automatic winding and a winding crown.

Decorative dials on the instrument panel consist of speedometer, oil and fuel indicators and the watch is painted with jewellery enamel.

"The switches are functional, but only for decorative purposes," said Caviar.

The multi-level body of the case is made of titanium coated with a black PVD coating used by Rolex to create black dials, cases, and bracelets.

