Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Cabinet approves 730 new private FM Radio channels in 234 cities and towns

Cabinet approves 730 new private FM Radio channels in 234 cities and towns

The government approved to launch of 730 FM radio channels in 234 new cities and towns with a reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore. Many of these locations are in Aspirational Districts, areas affected by left-wing extremism, and border districts.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 18:42 IST
tower
Image Source : REUTERS Radio Tower

The government approved the roll-out of 730 FM radio channels in 234 new cities and towns with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore. Many of the approved cities and towns are in ‘Aspirational Districts’, left-wing extremism (LWE) --affected areas and border districts, and FM radio channels in these areas will further strengthen the government outreach in these areas.

The Cabinet greenlighted the proposal for the third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels under the ‘Private FM Radio Phase Ill Policy’. The move is also set to boost local content in the mother tongue and create new employment opportunities

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to charge the annual license fee (ALF) of the FM channel as 4 per cent of gross revenue, excluding goods and services tax (GST), which will be applicable for 234 new cities and towns.

“The FM radio rollout will fulfil the unmet demand in new cities and towns, which remain uncovered by the private FM radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in mother tongue,” said the government.

The move will also lead to the creation of new employment opportunities, a boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives.

Nearly 400 private FM radio channels are functioning in the country. Last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) reportedly started working on a proposal allowing private FM radio channels to broadcast news.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also made several recommendations related to FM radio broadcasting in the recent past.

Last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's 500th community radio station at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Aizawl, Mizoram.

This milestone in India's community radio journey will bring a substantive change in the lives of people in the coverage area of Apna Radio station, said Minister Vaishnaw.

Related Stories
Govt asks FM radio channels to refrain from using vulgar, objectionable content

Govt asks FM radio channels to refrain from using vulgar, objectionable content

BSNL slashes price of 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

BSNL slashes price of 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

BSNL 5G rollout expected in March 2025: Details

BSNL 5G rollout expected in March 2025: Details

Why Vodafone-Idea's 5G launch is still on hold? Key challenges explained

Why Vodafone-Idea's 5G launch is still on hold? Key challenges explained

Airtel expands mobile network to remote village of Phobrang near Indo-China border

Airtel expands mobile network to remote village of Phobrang near Indo-China border

Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan

This Jio recharge plan worth Rs 198 offer unlimited 5G data for 14 days: Details here

This Jio recharge plan worth Rs 198 offer unlimited 5G data for 14 days: Details here

Local telecom manufacturing set to boost entry-level jobs: Minister

Local telecom manufacturing set to boost entry-level jobs: Minister

TRAI report: Indians calling, data-streaming more than ever due to these factors

TRAI report: Indians calling, data-streaming more than ever due to these factors

Airtel offers an extended bill payment and 1.5GB of free data for North East users: Details here

Airtel offers an extended bill payment and 1.5GB of free data for North East users: Details here

BSNL's 70-day recharge plan comes bundled with offers, under Rs 200: Details here

BSNL's 70-day recharge plan comes bundled with offers, under Rs 200: Details here

Reliance Jio launches new international roaming plans: Details here

Reliance Jio launches new international roaming plans: Details here

ALSO READ: Amazon Rufus AI Shopping Assistant launched in India: How to use the new feature?

Originally unveiled in February, Rufus was first made available to users in the US. Amazon has now expanded the beta version to a limited number of users in India and plans to extend it to more users in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: HMD Barbie Phone with classic flip design launched with Mirror display and nostalgic games

HMD has recently launched a Barbie Phone in the US market which is completely pink, and features a classic flip design, a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen and is powered by a Unisoc T107 chip. The phone comes with 64MB RAM, 128MB of storage and more.

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement