New Delhi:

SNL is preparing to deliver a significant upgrade to its users with the imminent launch of its 5G service. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has confirmed that all existing BSNL 4G towers will be upgraded to 5G within the next six to eight months. Following this tower upgrade, BSNL users will finally experience superfast connectivity, putting them on par with rivals like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

4G rollout and indigenous technology

The foundation for this upgrade was recently laid when Prime Minister Modi launched BSNL's 4G service. This rollout included the simultaneous activation of nearly 100,000 new BSNL 4G mobile towers. The company is already planning to install an additional 100,000 new 4G towers.

Significantly, India’s 4G network is built entirely on indigenous technology. The BSNL 4G network was a collaborative effort, jointly developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This achievement makes India one of only five countries globally to have developed a telecom network based on proprietary local technology.

Minister Scindia acknowledged the difficulty of this undertaking, stating that executing the 4G network and developing the indigenous 4G stack presented numerous challenges. However, he noted that TCS successfully developed its core software, radio access network (RAN), and an Indian system integrator in just 22 months.

5G readiness and timeline

Preparations for the 5G service are already well underway. Across the country, 92,564 mobile towers based on BSNL’s indigenous technology have been commissioned. This rapid deployment aligns with India’s status as the fastest country to roll out 5G services, which have already reached 99.8 per cent of the nation’s districts.

BSNL's 5G service promises to be a new chapter for a self-reliant India. Since the company’s indigenous 4G network is fully 5G-ready, the process of upgrading all 4G mobile towers to 5G is not expected to take much time.

Looking ahead, a soft launch of BSNL's 5G service is anticipated by the end of the year. According to reports, this initial launch is expected to take place in Delhi and Mumbai by December.

