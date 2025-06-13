BSNL to boost 4G with extra 1 lakh new towers; invites public to name upcoming 5G service BSNL has taken significant steps to enhance its network coverage. Additionally, the company is inviting the public to suggest names for its upcoming 5G service.

New Delhi:

BSNL will complete the installation of 1 lakh 4G mobile towers in its first phase this month. Out of the 1 lakh mobile towers based on completely indigenous technology, more than 93 thousand towers had been installed till last month. The work of installing the remaining 7 thousand mobile towers will be completed this month. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently said in an interview with DD News that more new towers will be installed for better connectivity. Furthermore, Union Minister of State for Communications Chandrashekhar Pemmasani recently said that BSNL will install 1 lakh more new 4G mobile towers in the second phase to improve its connectivity. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will approach the Union Cabinet to roll out the next phase of BSNL's 4G service after completing the installation of 1 lakh towers.

“After successfully installing 100,000 towers with optimal 4G equipment, we will approach the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve another 100,000 towers,” said the minister. “We also plan to increase BSNL’s cash flow, which will enable us to install more 4G and 5G equipment and to monetize BSNL’s assets,” Chandrashekhar Pemmasani said in an interview with New Indian Express.

Invites public to name upcoming 5G service

BSNL in an X post has asked the public to suggest a name for BSNL’s upcoming 5G service before June 13, 5 pm.

BSNL has completely relied on indigenous technology for its 4G service. Due to this, the company had to wait a long time for its 4G service. Now the company is also going to start the trial of 5G service so that the challenge posed by private telecom companies Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea can be dealt with. The government has decided to invest on a large scale to revive BSNL and MTNL.

Last year in July, after private companies made recharge plans expensive, lakhs of users ported their numbers to BSNL, but due to poor network coverage, many users again went to the old operators. However, there are still many users who are connected to BSNL's network. According to the recent data of TRAI, the government telecom company has more than 9 crore active wireless users.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 50 gets huge price cut, now available for Rs 15,000: Where to buy