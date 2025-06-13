Motorola Edge 50 gets huge price cut, now available for Rs 15,000: Where to buy There has been a significant price reduction for the Motorola Edge 50. This Motorola phone is now available for several thousand rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

Following the launch of the Motorola Edge 60, the price of its predecessor has been slashed significantly. You can now find this Motorola smartphone on the e-commerce site Flipkart for thousands of rupees less than its original price. This device boasts impressive features, including a 50MP camera and a robust 5000mAh battery. The new Edge 60 comes equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, hitting the market at an initial price of Rs 25,999.

Motorola Edge 50 discount

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in just one storage configuration, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Initially launched at Rs 27,999, it can now be yours for Rs 21,999. You can choose from two striking colours: Green and Pink. Additionally, there are numerous attractive offers when purchasing this phone; with these deals, you might snag it for under Rs 20,000! Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent cashback on your purchase, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,450 that sweetens the deal even further.

If you can exchange your old smartphone for around Rs 6,000, you’ll be able to purchase this new smartphone for Rs 15,000. Keep in mind, however, that the actual value of your old device will vary based on its condition.

Motorola Edge 50 specifications

This smartphone showcases a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, supporting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With its impressive 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging capability, you won't have to worry about running out of juice.

The phone features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Additionally, there's a 32MP selfie camera ready for capturing those perfect moments. The device runs on Android 14 and showcases a premium vegan leather finish on its back, adding a touch of elegance to its design.

