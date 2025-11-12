BSNL Samman Plan, featuring unlimited calling and 2GB daily data for 365 days, ends in less than a week The BSNL Samman Plan is targeted at senior citizens, offering them unlimited calling and 2GB of daily data for a 365-day period at a cost equivalent to just Rs 151 per month.

New Delhi:

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) often introduces special plans for their customers, offering great benefits for calls and internet data. Right now, there are two appealing offers that will soon be ending. One of these is the BSNL Samman Plan, which is specially created for senior citizens. This plan will be available only until November 18, so there are less than seven days left for eligible users to take advantage of it. Additionally, a Diwali Bonanza offer is available for customers until November 15.

BSNL Samman Plan

BSNL launched this special offer during Diwali as an affordable, year-long plan. Introduced under the name 'Senior Citizens Plan,' it is exclusively for new users aged 60 years and above. Senior citizens receive numerous benefits, including unlimited calling and data, at a low cost.

Plan details

For just Rs 1,812, you can enjoy a full year of this plan, which lasts for 365 days.

Calling benefits: With this plan, you can make unlimited calls anywhere in India, and you won't have to worry about roaming charges while traveling within the country.

Data and messaging: Every day, you’ll get 2GB of high-speed internet and 100 free text messages to send.

Additional benefits: It also gives you access to BiTV, which allows users to watch live TV channels and enjoy various streaming services at no extra cost.

Cost effectiveness: When you break it down, this plan costs about Rs 151 a month for senior citizens, making it a fantastic value considering all the benefits you receive.

BSNL Diwali Bonanza offer

This special Diwali Bonanza offer is valid between October 15 and November 15, meaning you only have three days left to avail it.

This particular plan is exclusively for new users and offers a one-month validity with the following benefits:

Unlimited voice calling

Free national roaming

100 free SMS messages per day

2GB of daily data

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra huge price drops, now available for Rs 70,000: How to claim this offer