BSNL's Rs 91 plan for 90 days validity: Is it the best choice for you?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom company has disrupted the market with an affordable plan that rivals Jio, Airtel, and Vi. This new offer eliminates the stress of costly monthly recharges for millions of mobile users.

BSNL has introduced a Rs 91 plan that ensures SIM card validity for 90 days without requiring frequent recharges. Users could continue to receive incoming calls and messages even after their monthly plan expires.

Free from SIM deactivation risks

Many users often recharge their numbers with expensive plans to avoid SIM deactivation. BSNL’s latest offering caters to such concerns, allowing users to keep their SIM cards active for up to 90 days without the need for constant recharges.

This is particularly beneficial for users who do not require heavy data or calling services but want to retain their active number for essential incoming services.

BSNL move to take up on the telecom market

BSNL’s Rs 91 plan has surprised customers and disrupted the market. As private telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi continue to hike prices, more users are switching to BSNL for cost-effective solutions.

The Rs 91 plan offers 90 days of validity, making it ideal for customers who use BSNL as a secondary SIM alongside their primary provider. While this plan covers validity and incoming services, users will need a separate top-up plan for outgoing calls or data usage.

Best for secondary SIM users

If you use BSNL as a secondary SIM along with Jio, Airtel, or Vi, this Rs 91 plan could save you money. It ensures uninterrupted incoming services without the pressure of immediate recharges. Users can opt for additional top-ups as per their needs.

With this move, BSNL is not only attracting cost-conscious customers but also providing significant relief to those looking for long-term validity without overspending.

