BSNL leaves Jio, Airtel, Vi behind, launches new feature to report fraudulent SMS via its app

BSNL has seen a surge in subscribers following the recent tariff increase by private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These companies raised their recharge plans by an average of up to 15 percent starting July 3, prompting many users to switch to BSNL. To retain both new and existing customers, the state-owned company is focusing on enhancing its services. Currently, it is in the process of rolling out 4G services nationwide and is also working on 5G. Additionally, to address the issue of spam and Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC), the company has introduced a simplified way for users to report these messages.

BSNL's UCC complaint service enables users to report any fraudulent SMS or voice calls by visiting the BSNL Selfcare app and providing the necessary details to file a complaint. This unique service is not offered by any other telecom operator in the country. If you are interested in using this feature to report any fraudulent SMS received on your BSNL mobile number, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

How to file a complaint against fraudulent SMS with BSNL:

1. Open the BSNL Selfcare app.

2. Tap on the three-line menu at the top left corner of the home page.

3. Scroll down and select the 'Complaint and Preference' option.

4. On the next page, tap on the three-line menu on the right side.

5. Choose 'Complaints' from the menu.

6. Tap on 'New complaint'.

7. Select either SMS or Voice to file your complaint and enter all the necessary details.

By following these steps, you can file a complaint against any fraudulent SMS using the BSNL Selfcare app for any UCC received on your BSNL mobile number.