BSNL Learners Plan with 100GB data, free calls for just Rs 9 per day ending in 2 days The BSNL Learners Plan is priced at Rs 251 for a validity of 28 days, which translates to a cost of roughly Rs 9 per day. The plan offers significant benefits, including 100GB of data and free calls for the entire 28-day period.

BSNL has a range of budget-friendly recharge plans that give users unlimited calling, data, and additional perks. The company, which is owned by the government, sometimes introduces special limited-time offers that give users great benefits for a low price. For example, recently, on Children's Day, BSNL launched a special plan for students that provides unlimited calling and 100GB of data.

This budget-friendly BSNL plan is ending in just two days, making it the last chance for users to claim its benefits. Let's learn more about the features of this plan.

BSNL's affordable Rs 251 Learners plan

This affordable BSNL prepaid recharge plan costs Rs 251. The company announced the plan on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Validity: The plan, launched specifically for students, offers a validity of 28 days.

Calling: Users get unlimited calling across India and free national roaming.

Data: It includes 100GB of high-speed data. A major advantage for students is that there is no daily limit set for data usage.

SMS: Users receive 100 free SMS per day.

Deadline

This BSNL plan is quite affordable compared to those offered by private companies and provides users with several benefits.

BSNL has set a deadline for this affordable recharge offer. Users must recharge their number by December 13, 2025, to avail themselves of this plan.

BSNL annual plan

Speaking of BSNL's affordable 365-day plan, it costs Rs 2,399. This prepaid recharge plan offers users unlimited calling and free national roaming across India, along with 2GB of high-speed data and 100 free SMS per day. In related news, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is expected to launch its 5G service soon, possibly starting with the capital city of Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL Rs 1 Freedom Plan

Following overwhelming customer demand, BSNL has reintroduced its popular Rs 1 Freedom Plan. The offer, which includes free calling and data benefits for 30 days.

