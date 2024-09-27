BSNL joins Jio and Airtel, reduces validity of Rs 485 recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge plan

Jio, Airtel, and Vi hiked the price of its recharge plan by up to 15 percent in July this year. The tariff hike impacted both prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Considering this many telecom subscribers in India started migrating to state-owned BSNL due to its affordable recharge plan. However, now the state-owned telecom company has also revised one of its popular recharge plans. In the recent revision, the state-owned telecom company has reduced the validity offered with its Rs 485 recharge plan. Here are all the details you need to know.

Earlier, BSNL offered 82 days of validity with its Rs 485 recharge plan but now the company has reduced the validity of the plan by 2 days to 80 days. However, the company has increased the data benefit offered with this recharge plan. Earlier, subscribers were getting 1.5GB daily data with this recharge plan but now they will get 2GB daily data for 80 days.

In simple terms, this means BSNL has decreased the validity of the recharge plan by two days but has also provided 40GB of additional data at the same price.

Now, BSNL Rs 485 recharge plans will offer 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling for 80 days with this recharge plan.

Meanwhile, BSNL has recently expanded its 4G network to reach Phobrang in Ladakh, situated at an impressive altitude of 14,500 feet, extending its coverage from Malapu in Arunachal Pradesh. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially confirmed this expansion. Furthermore, BSNL's 4G service now covers Malapu in Arunachal Pradesh.

The DoT also released a video celebrating the arrival of mobile network services in Nabi, the first village in India where a phone call was made. This marks a significant improvement, as this village in Uttarakhand previously lacked telecommunication facilities. With this expansion, mobile network coverage now spans 98 percent of India, including remote mountain villages.

