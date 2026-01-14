BSNL delights users: 5,000GB data plan with OTT subscriptions gets price cut BSNL's SuperStar Premium WiFi plan is now available for just Rs 799 per month. It offers 200 Mbps speed, 5000GB data, and free OTT apps like Hotstar and SonyLIV.

New Delhi:

Government-owned telecom service provider BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has given its users a reason to rejoice this Makar Sankranti. BSNL has reduced the price of its SuperStar Premium WiFi plan, offering a special 20 percent discount. Through this festive season offer, the popular Rs 999 broadband plan is now available for just Rs 799 per month when opted for as an annual subscription.

What BSNL offer includes

BSNL announced this update via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that customers can upgrade to the SuperStar Premium WiFi plan at a reduced cost. By making an advance payment for 12 months, the monthly cost of this WiFi plan drops to Rs 799.

Key plan highlights:

Speed: 200 Mbps ultra-fast internet.

Data: 5000 GB (5 TB) of high-speed data per month.

Discount: A 20 percent reduction from the original Rs 999 monthly price.

Plan details and Fair Usage Policy (FUP)

To subscribe to this plan, users are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500. While the standard monthly rental is Rs 999, the promotional price of Rs 799 applies to those who make a one-time advance payment for the full year (12 months). Please note that this price does not include GST.

According to official information from portal2.bsnl.in, the plan provides 5000 GB of data at 200 Mbps for heavy usage. If the monthly high-speed data limit is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps for the remainder of the billing cycle. Additionally, the plan includes unlimited local and STD calls to any network.

OTT benefits

This plan is packed with entertainment, offering subscriptions to numerous OTT apps at no extra charge. Subscribed users get access to:

JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar

SonyLIV and ZEE5

Lionsgate Play and YuppTV

ShemarooMe, EpicON, and Hungama

How to avail this offer

Interested users can easily sign up for this plan via WhatsApp. Simply send "HI" to the official BSNL WhatsApp number: 1800 4444.

This limited-time, low-cost offer from BSNL is available from January 14, 2026, to March 31, 2026.